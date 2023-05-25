Car theft suspect killed following a chase involving vehicle's owner

Edmonton Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was killed in a collision early this morning.
At around 5:35 this morning, officers responded to a single-vehicle collision near 120 Avenue and 89th Street.
Earlier, police received a report that a 2010 Toyota RAV4 had been stolen by two male suspects from a residential garage near 120 Avenue and 89th Street.
The vehicle’s owner happened to be at a nearby convenience store and spotted his RAV4, which led to him chasing the suspects in a second vehicle while on the phone with 911.
A short while later, the stolen vehicle lost control and hit a tree on 120 Avenue, killing the 26-year-old driver.
The 34-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say whether the man would face charges.
Speed is believed to have played a significant role in the collision.