Car theft suspect killed following a chase involving vehicle's owner

May 25 2023, 10:12 pm
Edmonton Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was killed in a collision early this morning.

At around 5:35 this morning, officers responded to a single-vehicle collision near 120 Avenue and 89th Street.

Earlier, police received a report that a 2010 Toyota RAV4 had been stolen by two male suspects from a residential garage near 120 Avenue and 89th Street.

The vehicle’s owner happened to be at a nearby convenience store and spotted his RAV4, which led to him chasing the suspects in a second vehicle while on the phone with 911.

A short while later, the stolen vehicle lost control and hit a tree on 120 Avenue, killing the 26-year-old driver.

The 34-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say whether the man would face charges.

Speed is believed to have played a significant role in the collision.

