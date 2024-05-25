Stars give update on Hintz heading into Game 2 versus Oilers

The Dallas Stars could receive a big boost into their lineup for Game 2 tonight against the Edmonton Oilers.

Roope Hintz, who missed Game 1 with an upper-body injury, was on the ice taking part in morning skate today. Speaking with reporters following practice, Stars head coach Pete DeBoer referred to him as a “game time decision.”

“He’s not [Connor] McDavid, but what if McDavid was out of [the Oilers] lineup, or [Mika] Zibanejad from the New York Rangers,” Deboer said when explaining Hintz’ importance to the Stars success.

“He’s not McDavid but what if Connor McDavid was out of their(@EdmontonOilers) lineup or Zibanejad from @NYRangers” @DallasStars Pete Deboer drops a few Hintz and what Roope brings to their lineup. Game time decision if he plays — Gene Principe (@GenePrincipe) May 25, 2024

Hintz, one of the game’s fastest players with the puck on his stick, had a bit of a down year for his standards but still managed 30 goals and 65 points in 80 games. Many suspected he was battling something earlier in the playoffs, and his rather mediocre two goals and six points in 11 outings suggest that to be the case. A year ago, he had an impressive ten goals and 24 points in 19 games in the playoffs.

The Stars’ offense struggled to click in Game 1, putting only two past Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner. They seemed to look more comfortable as the game went on; however, perhaps due to their rather long break between rounds 2 and 3, they lacked jump off the hop.

The Stars will need a huge effort tonight, as dropping both games at home would be a tough challenge to come back from. They were able to do exactly that in the first round versus the Vegas Golden Knights, but doing so twice in the playoffs, especially against a very talented Oilers team, would be a tall task. Puck drop in tonight’s outing is set for 6 pm MT.