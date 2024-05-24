Seguin not happy with Stars' long break prior to Oilers series

The Edmonton Oilers were able to take Game 1 last night against the Dallas Stars, and a lengthy break for the latter may have played a part.

Getting rest is always a good thing in the playoffs to help players heal from injuries, but too long of a break can sometimes cause teams to get out of rhythm.

The Stars had five nights off prior to facing the Oilers, as they made quick work of the Colorado Avalanche in the second round, knocking them off in just five games. The Oilers, meanwhile, had only two nights off as they went the distance in their second-round matchup against the Vancouver Canucks.

“I thought we played a good hockey game,” Tyler Seguin told reporters after he and his Stars teammates fell 3-2 in overtime. “If it was my choice, we would’ve started two days earlier. It was nice to get a break, but the break got a little long, and that was a team coming off of a Game 7.”

The Oilers were victims of a similar break between the first and second rounds. After knocking out the LA Kings in just five games, they were forced to take six nights off before starting things against the Canucks. Sure enough, they fell in Game 1 by a 5-4 final.

The long break may have affected the Stars more than is being discussed. They found themselves trailing 2-0 at one point in the second but were able to tie things up thanks to two goals from Seguin, one of which came late in the third. Though they were unable to come out on top, they appeared to be much more in sync in the later part of the game.

Game 2 between the Oilers and Stars, which looks like a highly entertaining series, is set to take place tomorrow at 6 pm MT.