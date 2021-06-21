The sun is shining and the temperature is rising, and you are probably looking for a cool refreshment to keep your energy up. Enter Starbucks Canada.

The brand’s newest menu items and year-round classics will help you make this season a delicious one.

First on the must-try menu? The all-new Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino.

This drool-worthy treat is made with layers of strawberry puree, whipped cream, and a blend of funnel cake-flavoured syrup. It’s then topped with crunchy powdered sugar funnel cake pieces.

Of course, you can always cool off with a year-round favourite like the Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew.

This beverage can be customized for all dietary preferences with dairy alternatives such as oat, soy, almond, and coconut milk.

You can also choose a tropical-inspired pick-me-up like the Mango Dragonfruit Refreshers and the Dragon Drink.

If you’re craving a bite to go along with your beverage, pick up Starbuck’s summer snacks like the new Apples, PB, and Trail Mix Snack Box.

To make your coffee experience even more convenient, Starbucks is expanding Mobile Order Curbside Pickup and Starbucks Delivers services to even more stores across Canada through its app and partnership with Uber Eats.

In order to keep those good vibes going strong all season long, Starbucks is giving away a gift card so one lucky winner can get their fill all summer long ($475 value).

The prize

One $475 Starbucks gift card to satisfy your Starbucks beverage needs all summer.

This prize package is valued at $475.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @Dishededmonton on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following: (1 entry)

Win a $475 @StarbucksCanada gift card to satisfy your beverage needs all summer long https://bit.ly/3gJukgQ Follow @DailyHiveYEG and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to the Daily Hive newsletter: (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on June 28, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter.

Contest Guidelines