Flame & Barrel, Edmonton’s newest dining establishment, is opening soon in the community of Windermere.

The official grand opening for this swanky new local spot is set for Saturday, March 19.

The inventive menu here consists of fresh and delicious global cuisine that truly has something for everyone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flame and Barrel (@flameandbarrel)

From tried-and-true favourites to adventurous dishes, people of all tastes will find their new favourite dish at Flame & Barrel.

This is a spot for comfort food, elevated fine dining, and often times both concepts found in one dish on the same plate.

Comfort food appetizers on the menu here include elevated creations like the cheesy bread with meat sauce for dipping.

The entrees take inspiration from global cuisine with a focus on local ingredients. The New Zealand rack of lamb served with vegetables is not one to miss. A salmon salad and beef short ribs are plated with a vibrancy that looks as good as it tastes.

As for the bar program, in addition to the selective beer and wine list, there are fun and well-crafted original cocktails to try.

Fresh and herbaceous flavours of mint, basil, and cucumber are muddled, shaken, and stirred in several of the delicious cocktails here.

Perfect for all occasions, this new Edmonton restaurant has an atmosphere and menu experience a comfortable and refined dining experience.

This is the first sneak peek of the menu and concept, with the official announcement being made tomorrow, so stay tuned for updates on all that this spot has to offer.

Check out this exciting new concept for Edmonton’s dining scene next weekend for its official grand opening.

Flame & Barrel

Address: 1237 Windermere Way SW, Edmonton

Instagram