Square 1 Coffee teases new location coming to central Edmonton

Our motto is the more coffee, the better, so it’s welcome news to hear that a new Square 1 Coffee shop is coming to central Edmonton soon.

Square 1 Coffee boasts fresh, in-house baked goods, incredible coffee, wine, and craft beer, and we are sure you’ll feel right at home in no time once this new location opens.

It was founded in 2015, and according to its website, a fourth location will soon be in the Windsor Park area.

While we patiently await more information on when this location will open, you may as well visit one (or all) of its three locations in the city: 15 Fairway Drive, 14055 West Block Drive, and 16819 111th Avenue NW.

Square 1 Coffee Windsor Park

Address: 8709 118 Street NW

