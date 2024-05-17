Firehouse Subs has just opened its first Edmonton location

Firehouse Subs, a huge US chain specializing in fully loaded handhelds, is bringing the heat to Edmonton.

The sub shop has officially opened its doors in Edmonton at 16815 127th Street NW.

Firehouse Subs was started in Florida back in 1994 by two firefighter brothers and serves up piping-hot specialty subs from over 1,250 restaurants.

It differs from other sub shops as its meats and cheese are carefully weighed and then put in a special steamer where the flavours can meld together before being stacked on top of a toasted bun with veggies.

One sandwich on offer includes “the sub that started it all,” the Hook and Ladder, a combination of smoked turkey, honey ham and Monterey Jack with lettuce, tomato, onion and deli mustard.

There are tons of specialty handhelds to choose from including pepperoni pizza meatball and turkey bacon ranch, as well as the option to fully customize and build your own creation.

Subs aren’t the only thing on the menu, with sides such as chilli, chips, salads and cookies all up for grabs.

As well as satisfying tastebuds, Firehouse Subs is committed to raising funds to support local public safety organizations through its Public Safety Foundation.

Firehouse Subs made its Canadian debut in Ontario in 2015 and has since opened outposts in Calgary, Airdrie and Okotoks.

Address: 16815 127th Street NW, Edmonton

