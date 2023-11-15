The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald in Edmonton has an adorable new employee

Next time you visit the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald in Edmonton, your hotel greeter may come to you on four paws.

The hotel just announced that it has hired a new canine ambassador, a yellow lab named Hendricks.

After training with the esteemed Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind in Ontario, Hendricks is ready to embark on a new career path. While he did not complete his education as a guide dog, his two-and-a-half years of training qualify this friendly guy for a profession in socializing with people.

His primary role will be greeting guests in the lobby, providing a warm welcome and a sense of comfort to those staying at the hotel. Fairmont Hotels employs dogs at several of its properties to welcome and give companionship to travellers.

“Fairmont Hotel Macdonald is thrilled to introduce Hendricks to the Edmonton community,” said general manager Cole Millen.

“Hendricks embodies the spirit of hospitality. I believe he will not only enhance the overall guest experience but also contribute to the sense of community and well-being within our hotel.”

Hendricks can typically be found around the hotel from 9 am to 5 pm on weekdays. When he’s not hard at work, he is at home with his family. His favourite things to do include running with other dogs, getting belly rubs, and indulging in treats.

“His gentle demeanour and fun-loving nature make Hendricks perfect for the role of canine ambassador at Fairmont Hotel Macdonald, with a long and bright future ahead of him,” Fairmont Hotel Macdonald stated.

The hotel’s previous canine ambassador, a beloved yellow lab named Smudge, passed away at age 13 in May 2022.

When guests stay with their pets, the hotel will donate $5 from every pet fee to the Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind, a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for Canadians who are visually impaired.