A park in Spruce Grove is getting an $8.7M revamp with tons of new things

If you enjoy spending time outdoors, a park just west of Edmonton in the City of Spruce Grove is getting a major revamp with lots of new additions on tap.

Spruce Grove kicked off construction on the reimagined Central Park revitalization project earlier this month, with construction bringing with it new wheeled sports facilities (skatepark, pump track, and mountain bike skills track), along with a central gathering space (picnic and play area), and an entry walk and story wall.

You might also like: The City of Edmonton says these jobs are in highest demand

Water levels at these Alberta lakes are so low it's causing some setbacks

5 houses around the Edmonton area you could buy for less than $300K

The City added on its website that it will be retaining the key features that make Central Park what it is today, like the skating oval, Lions Log Cabin, splash pad, and stage/plaza.

The new proposed amenities for the park were selected based on community needs outlined in the Outdoor Amenity Functional Plan (2018). The plan was developed through a robust stakeholder and public engagement process conducted in 2017 to create a vision for parks and outdoor spaces in Spruce Grove.

Phase one of construction, which is the wheeled sports facilities portion, is set to take until the summer of 2025.

A date on phase two of the project has yet to be determined, and any other future phases may include Heritage Grove Trail improvements, enhanced signage including digital, a community garden, naturalized planting with fruit-producing trees and shrubs, outdoor fitness equipment, an east entry feature, and trail repaving.

The Alberta Major Projects page pegged the cost of the project at $8.7 million.