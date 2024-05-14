The City of Edmonton says these jobs are in highest demand

If you’re considering a new career, check out some of the highest in-demand jobs right here in Edmonton.
Environmental Stewardship and Climate Resistance Roles
The City says these positions help drive the City’s initiatives aimed at minimizing the ecological footprint of our daily lives and help us achieve the City Plan’s resilience targets.
Job postings include: Principal Climate Strategist, Program Coordinator – Root for Trees, Home Composting Educator
Truth and Reconciliation (TRC) Positions
The City of Edmonton’s TRC Municipal Response Plan aims to remove barriers facing Indigenous Peoples in Edmonton and enhance access to municipal programs and services. This work involves community engagement, which includes the wisdom of Indigenous Elders and Knowledge Holders. It operates alongside the City of Edmonton’s Indigenous Framework, MMIWG2S+ Action Plan and Community Safety and Well-being Strategy.
Job posting includes: Voices of the Land Coordinator
Municipal Enforcement Officer Roles
This profession includes protecting residents of Edmonton and ensuring a sense of safety and security for all. These roles provide enforcement needs within our communities, along the river valley and throughout our transit system including buses, LRT and transit stations.
Job postings include: Community Standards Peace Officer, Community Standards Peace Officer – Women and Gender-Diverse People, Transit Peace Officer, Transit Peace Officer – Women and Gender-Diverse People
Safety Codes Officers
The City says this profession includes examining the plans and permit applications for new construction and renovated buildings and structures. They ensure our City’s buildings meet safety code standards and maintain environmental protection practices.
Job posting includes: Safety Codes Officer
Trades Positions
The City has a high need for skilled trades workers who can operate in a variety of settings, from recreation centres to fire halls to golf courses and the zoo. The maintenance of City facilities, buildings, equipment and vehicles keeps our city running smoothly and safely.
Job postings include: Refrigeration Mechanic, Heavy Equipment Technician, Electrician, LRT Signals Technician
Engineers and Technologists
There are a wide variety of career options and advancement opportunities in this sector and engineers influence street design, transportation safety, and the look and feel of a new or rehabilitated subdivision.
Job postings include: Project Engineer, Project Engineer in Training, Engineering Technologist
If you are curious about what the highest in-demand jobs are when it comes to gigs with Alberta’s government, you can check those out here.