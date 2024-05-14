The City of Edmonton says these jobs are in highest demand

If you’re considering a new career, check out some of the highest in-demand jobs right here in Edmonton.

We reached out to the city to find out some details on interesting/in-demand jobs currently up for grabs, and there are plenty to check out!

Environmental Stewardship and Climate Resistance Roles The City says these positions help drive the City’s initiatives aimed at minimizing the ecological footprint of our daily lives and help us achieve the City Plan’s resilience targets. Job postings include: Principal Climate Strategist, Program Coordinator – Root for Trees, Home Composting Educator Truth and Reconciliation (TRC) Positions The City of Edmonton’s TRC Municipal Response Plan aims to remove barriers facing Indigenous Peoples in Edmonton and enhance access to municipal programs and services. This work involves community engagement, which includes the wisdom of Indigenous Elders and Knowledge Holders. It operates alongside the City of Edmonton’s Indigenous Framework, MMIWG2S+ Action Plan and Community Safety and Well-being Strategy. Job posting includes: Voices of the Land Coordinator

Safety Codes Officers The City says this profession includes examining the plans and permit applications for new construction and renovated buildings and structures. They ensure our City’s buildings meet safety code standards and maintain environmental protection practices. Job posting includes: Safety Codes Officer Trades Positions The City has a high need for skilled trades workers who can operate in a variety of settings, from recreation centres to fire halls to golf courses and the zoo. The maintenance of City facilities, buildings, equipment and vehicles keeps our city running smoothly and safely. Job postings include: Refrigeration Mechanic, Heavy Equipment Technician, Electrician, LRT Signals Technician Engineers and Technologists There are a wide variety of career options and advancement opportunities in this sector and engineers influence street design, transportation safety, and the look and feel of a new or rehabilitated subdivision. Job postings include: Project Engineer, Project Engineer in Training, Engineering Technologist

If you are curious about what the highest in-demand jobs are when it comes to gigs with Alberta’s government, you can check those out here.