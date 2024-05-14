VentureJobs

The City of Edmonton says these jobs are in highest demand

Laine Mitchell
May 14 2024, 4:26 pm
If you’re considering a new career, check out some of the highest in-demand jobs right here in Edmonton.

We reached out to the city to find out some details on interesting/in-demand jobs currently up for grabs, and there are plenty to check out!

Environmental Stewardship and Climate Resistance Roles

The City says these positions help drive the City’s initiatives aimed at minimizing the ecological footprint of our daily lives and help us achieve the City Plan’s resilience targets.

Job postings include: Principal Climate StrategistProgram Coordinator – Root for TreesHome Composting Educator

Truth and Reconciliation (TRC) Positions

The City of Edmonton’s TRC Municipal Response Plan aims to remove barriers facing Indigenous Peoples in Edmonton and enhance access to municipal programs and services. This work involves community engagement, which includes the wisdom of Indigenous Elders and Knowledge Holders. It operates alongside the City of Edmonton’s Indigenous Framework, MMIWG2S+ Action Plan and Community Safety and Well-being Strategy.

Job posting includes: Voices of the Land Coordinator

Municipal Enforcement Officer Roles

This profession includes protecting residents of Edmonton and ensuring a sense of safety and security for all. These roles provide enforcement needs within our communities, along the river valley and throughout our transit system including buses, LRT and transit stations.

Job postings include: Community Standards Peace OfficerCommunity Standards Peace Officer – Women and Gender-Diverse PeopleTransit Peace OfficerTransit Peace Officer – Women and Gender-Diverse People

Safety Codes Officers

The City says this profession includes examining the plans and permit applications for new construction and renovated buildings and structures. They ensure our City’s buildings meet safety code standards and maintain environmental protection practices.

Job posting includes: Safety Codes Officer

Trades Positions

The City has a high need for skilled trades workers who can operate in a variety of settings, from recreation centres to fire halls to golf courses and the zoo. The maintenance of City facilities, buildings, equipment and vehicles keeps our city running smoothly and safely.

Job postings include: Refrigeration MechanicHeavy Equipment Technician, ElectricianLRT Signals Technician

Engineers and Technologists

There are a wide variety of career options and advancement opportunities in this sector and engineers influence street design, transportation safety, and the look and feel of a new or rehabilitated subdivision.

Job postings include: Project EngineerProject Engineer in TrainingEngineering Technologist

If you are curious about what the highest in-demand jobs are when it comes to gigs with Alberta’s government, you can check those out here.

