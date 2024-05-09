5 houses around the Edmonton area you could buy for less than $300K

It’s no secret that the cost of housing is expensive in Canada, leaving many to wonder if they will ever own a home.

While Edmonton has been spared the pain of sky-high housing costs seen in places like Vancouver and Toronto, prices are on the rise, and many are turning to Edmonton’s outskirts for a deal.

For those looking to get the most bang for their buck, we put together a list of five homes in the Edmonton area you could buy for under $300,000. Some are fixer-uppers, while others are just downright charming.

Asking price: $234,900

Four-bedroom, two-bathroom house

959 square feet

Asking price: $229,000

Two-bedroom, one-bathroom house

1,504 square feet

Asking price: $225,000

Two-bedroom, one-bathroom house

854 square feet

Asking price: $300,000

Three-bedroom, one-bathroom house

1,367 square feet

You might also like: Yahoo: A historic Alberta hotel and saloon is for sale and could be yours for $2.95M

Higher parking rates kick in at this Alberta mountain town soon

Edmonton's Princess Theatre closed three years ago and it still hasn't sold