5 houses around the Edmonton area you could buy for less than $300K
May 9 2024, 6:39 pm
It’s no secret that the cost of housing is expensive in Canada, leaving many to wonder if they will ever own a home.
While Edmonton has been spared the pain of sky-high housing costs seen in places like Vancouver and Toronto, prices are on the rise, and many are turning to Edmonton’s outskirts for a deal.
For those looking to get the most bang for their buck, we put together a list of five homes in the Edmonton area you could buy for under $300,000. Some are fixer-uppers, while others are just downright charming.
Leduc: 4903 48th Avenue
- Asking price: $234,900
- Four-bedroom, two-bathroom house
- 959 square feet
Morinville: 9922 100A Street
- Asking price: $229,000
- Two-bedroom, one-bathroom house
- 1,504 square feet
Devon: 20 North Ram Crescent
- Asking price: $225,000
- Two-bedroom, one-bathroom house
- 854 square feet
Fort Saskatchewan: 10102 109th Street
- Asking price: $300,000
- Three-bedroom, one-bathroom house
- 1,367 square feet
Devon: 72 St. Lawrence Avenue
- Asking price: $285,000
- Three-bedroom, two-bathroom house
- 629 square feet