5 houses around the Edmonton area you could buy for less than $300K

Allison Stephen
|
May 9 2024, 6:39 pm
5 houses around the Edmonton area you could buy for less than $300K
It’s no secret that the cost of housing is expensive in Canada, leaving many to wonder if they will ever own a home.

While Edmonton has been spared the pain of sky-high housing costs seen in places like Vancouver and Toronto, prices are on the rise, and many are turning to Edmonton’s outskirts for a deal.

For those looking to get the most bang for their buck, we put together a list of five homes in the Edmonton area you could buy for under $300,000. Some are fixer-uppers, while others are just downright charming.

Leduc: 4903 48th Avenue

  • Asking price: $234,900
  • Four-bedroom, two-bathroom house
  • 959 square feet

Morinville: 9922 100A Street

Edmonton houses

  • Asking price: $229,000
  • Two-bedroom, one-bathroom house
  • 1,504 square feet

Devon: 20 North Ram Crescent

  • Asking price: $225,000
  • Two-bedroom, one-bathroom house
  • 854 square feet

Fort Saskatchewan: 10102 109th Street

Edmonton

  • Asking price: $300,000
  • Three-bedroom, one-bathroom house
  • 1,367 square feet

Devon: 72 St. Lawrence Avenue

Edmonton

  • Asking price: $285,000
  • Three-bedroom, two-bathroom house
  • 629 square feet
