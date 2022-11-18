Sporting Life is opening a massive store in Edmonton this weekend

An iconic sports and lifestyle retailer is opening a huge store in south Edmonton this weekend, promising everything an outdoor lover would need.

Sporting Life is opening up a new location at Southgate Centre (5015 – 111 Street), with doors opening this Saturday, November 19.

The first Sporting Life store in the city is offering “access to the most prestigious brands, products, and services to more customers in the Alberta market at one of the top malls in Canada,” the chain said in a news release.

You might also like: L.L.Bean is opening its first Edmonton location next month

Sunwing has added a ton of sunny destinations from Edmonton this winter

A candlelight Taylor Swift tribute concert is coming to Edmonton this month

To celebrate its grand opening, there are some exciting on-site activities and promotions for customers which include sales of up to 50% and contest opportunities.

With doors opening at 8 am on November 19, the first 100 customers in line will get a $50 promo card to use toward any $100 as well, so arrive early!

Located at 5015 -111 Street, the new store boasts a massive 27,276 square feet on level one and 8,256 square feet on level two.

The chain recently opened a new store in Burlington, Ontario, and will open a new store in Laval, Quebec early next month.

There are currently two Sporting Life stores in Calgary as well.