Sunwing has added a ton of sunny destinations from Edmonton this winter

If you are looking for a break from Edmonton’s cruel, cold winters, Sunwing has just announced a huge batch of flights to sunny destinations from YEG.

Starting this month, Edmontonians can trade below-freezing temperatures for sunshine when they head to some of the most popular vacation spots in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America this snowy season.

Sunwing says flights are returning to eight sought-after destinations including Cancun, Varadero, Puerto Vallarta and Montego Bay.

You might also like: $3M Edmonton mansion with a theatre, rec room and six bedrooms (PHOTOS)

A candlelight Taylor Swift tribute concert is coming to Edmonton this month

The ultimate list of winter and Christmas things to do in Alberta

“We are thrilled to bring more southern routes to Edmonton International Airport this winter with multiple weekly direct flights on board Sunwing Airlines,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing in a news release.

“As a key market for us that has provided consistent support throughout the years, we’re committed to continue bringing our Edmonton customers more opportunities to travel under our wing with convenient vacation packages and easy access to some of our most beloved vacation destinations.”

The flight schedule for Edmonton will be as follows:

“Edmontonians love to go on vacation, especially to somewhere warm, so having direct access to sun destinations is important to the communities we serve,” said Myron Keehn, vice president of Air Service, Business Development, ESG and Stakeholder Relations, Edmonton International Airport (YEG).

“Sunwing offers a unique and convenient experience for travellers and connects Edmonton and our region with new and beloved destinations. Sunwing has always been a great partner for YEG, and we are excited to see these flights resuming and the travel industry rebounding.”