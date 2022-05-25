Here we go, YEG! The Edmonton Folk Music Festival is back this summer and its lineup was just announced and it’s looking WILD!
The Edmonton Folk Music Festival in Gallagher Park is set to be held from August 4 to 7, with dozens of artists taking the stage in one of the city’s largest festivals of the year.
Big names performing include Orville Peck, KALEO, Lord Huron, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and The National.
For fans of Taylor Swift, one member of The National may be familiar to you– Aaron Dessner has collaborated frequently with Swift, even winning the Grammy Award for Album of the Year for his work on Folklore.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Tickets for the festival go on sale Saturday, June 4 are available only online at 10 am through Frontgate. All prices are subject to GST and service charges.
Prices vary depending on if you purchase a personal pass that gets you access to all four days of the festival, a four-pack, or single-day tickets.
Anyone over 80 and under 12 gets in for free.
Edmonton Folk Music Festival
When: August 4 to 7, 2022
Where: Gallagher Park
Tickets: On sale June 5, can be purchased here