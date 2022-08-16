Spanish art museum has painting that looks exactly like Connor McDavid

It turns out Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is causing a stir in Spain.

A painting in the Museo del Prado in central Madrid bears a striking resemblance to McDavid, and Twitter has just discovered it.

“Went to El Museo del Prado in Madrid yesterday to get a little culture and this was [sic] my favourite painting because it’s Connor McDavid,” user @Mariia19 tweeted Tuesday.

The painting actually is a portrait of Francisco Lezcano, also known as The “Niño de Vallecas,” and “is the 1645 portrait by Diego Velázquez of Francisco Lezcano, also known as Lezcanillo or el Vizcaíno, a jester at the court of Philip IV of Spain,” according to Wikipedia.

The tweet has prompted plenty of reaction.

And more than a few photoshops, too.

Ok this is actually pretty damn funny 😂😂😂 and it does kinda look like Connor https://t.co/QPSUM9a31C — x 🇺🇦Piñachu🇨🇦 (@MyTwistedMind89) August 16, 2022

Is this legitimately for real? This is not photoshopped right? https://t.co/iwGrk7dRpw — Dave McCarthy (@DaveAMcCarthy) August 16, 2022

Connor McDavid one day skates so fast he accidentally time travels back to the 17th century https://t.co/AaYzIm2Dgi — Matt (@m_caygee) August 16, 2022

omg why was this the first thing I saw on twt today 😭😂 https://t.co/YkC1fUdKvn — anyway, Park Jimin 🌙🌸 (@andlikesuns) August 16, 2022

Wanna feel old? This is him disappointed at the draft lottery. — Tron-E Hockey (@Claytron8001) August 16, 2022

McDavid netted NHL career-highs in goals (44) and points (123) in 80 games this season to win the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s leading scorer. The 25-year-old also paced the Stanley Cup Playoffs in scoring with 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) despite being swept out of the Western Conference Final by the eventual Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche.

He leads all NHLers in scoring since entering the league in 2015-16 with 697 points (239 points, 458 assists) in 487 games.

McDavid has Hart Memorial Trophy wins in 2021 and 2017; Art Ross Trophy wins in 2021, 2018, and 2017; Ted Lindsay Awards in 2021, 2018, and 2017; and has earned NHL First All-Star Team nods in 2021, 2019, 2018, and 2017.