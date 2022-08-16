SportsHockeyOilers

Spanish art museum has painting that looks exactly like Connor McDavid

Aug 16 2022, 8:28 pm
It turns out Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is causing a stir in Spain. 

A painting in the Museo del Prado in central Madrid bears a striking resemblance to McDavid, and Twitter has just discovered it. 

“Went to El Museo del Prado in Madrid yesterday to get a little culture and this was [sic] my favourite painting because it’s Connor McDavid,” user @Mariia19 tweeted Tuesday. 

The painting actually is a portrait of Francisco Lezcano, also known as The “Niño de Vallecas,” and “is the 1645 portrait by Diego Velázquez of Francisco Lezcano, also known as Lezcanillo or el Vizcaíno, a jester at the court of Philip IV of Spain,” according to Wikipedia. 

The tweet has prompted plenty of reaction. 

And more than a few photoshops, too.

McDavid netted NHL career-highs in goals (44) and points (123) in 80 games this season to win the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s leading scorer. The 25-year-old also paced the Stanley Cup Playoffs in scoring with 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists) despite being swept out of the Western Conference Final by the eventual Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche.

He leads all NHLers in scoring since entering the league in 2015-16 with 697 points (239 points, 458 assists) in 487 games. 

McDavid has Hart Memorial Trophy wins in 2021 and 2017; Art Ross Trophy wins in 2021, 2018, and 2017; Ted Lindsay Awards in 2021, 2018, and 2017; and has earned NHL First All-Star Team nods in 2021, 2019, 2018, and 2017.

