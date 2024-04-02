Snoop Dogg is blazing into Edmonton this summer on new Canadian tour

Summer concert season in Edmonton is just around the corner, and Rogers Place better have the “Gin and Juice” ready when the top Dogg in the entertainment industry comes to play.

Snoop Dogg has announced that his new Cali to Canada Tour is rolling into town on Thursday, June 20.

The West Coast icon will be joined by Warren G, DJ Quik, and New York producer DJ Green Lantern. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 am.

Snoop Dogg has truly conquered the entertainment industry over the past 30 years. The 16-time Grammy nominee has sold over 35 million albums worldwide and appeared in films such as Soul Plane, Training Day, and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. He also is a Hollywood Walk of Famer and has won an American Music Award and a Primetime Emmy Award.

The WWE Hall of Fame inductee is renowned as a serial entrepreneur with investments in a variety of tech, entertainment, and lifestyle, products. Snoop also often collaborates with lifestyle queen Martha Stewart.

Huge hits by the legendary rapper that fans may hear during the Cali to California tour include “The Next Episode,” “Gin and Juice,” and “Young, Wild & Free.” So get ready to drop it like it’s hot this June!

When: June 20, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place – 10220 104 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10 am