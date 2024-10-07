Keep your eyes peeled for movie sets in Edmonton this spring, as a brand-new comedy movie is getting set to film in locations across the Capital region.

Smudge the Blades is a hard-hitting, coming-of-age hockey film from director Cody Lightning (Hey Viktor!). Produced by Lightning Mill Inc and North Country Cinema, it will shoot in Edmonton, Enoch, and Maskwacis in March 2025.

The comedy will revolve around an Indigenous youth hockey club and feature community-driven experiences. If the name sounds familiar, it’s likely because the film will partner with Indigenous-owned sportswear brand Smudge the Blades.

Cody Lightning and Smudge the Blades founder, Harlan Kingfisher, will serve as executive directors. It’s one of several projects that Lightning has taken on since his box office hit, Hey, Viktor, premiered earlier this year.

Smudge the Blades is being funded by Telefilm Canada, which announced an investment of $3.3 million in six Indigenous film projects through the Indigenous funding streams for the Theatrical Documentary Program and the Production Program in both the English and French markets.

An annual commitment of $4 million is earmarked for Indigenous creators from Canada’s Indigenous communities, with the remainder reserved for Indigenous projects submitted through the Talent to Watch Program and the Development Program.

So, make sure to keep your eyes peeled next spring! We can’t wait to check this out once it hits the box office.