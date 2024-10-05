A huge $2.4M home for sale is SO close to the Edmonton River Valley

A huge Edmonton home for sale right now offers up some pretty quick access to the River Valley and is just a short walk from the Wolf Willow Stairs.

Located at 512 Hillcrest Point NW, the home is listed for $2,388,888 and boasts nearly 4,000 square feet of living space, along with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Just looking at this property from the street, you know it means business!

The home, nestled in a crescent for extra privacy, features a huge kitchen and island, walk-through pantry, formal dining, main floor den, laundry, and a living room with sky-high ceilings and a gas fireplace.

The primary bedroom is complimented by a pyjama deck, a two-sided gas fireplace, a spacious ensuite, and a 200+-square-foot walk-in closet.

When you wander around the upper level after checking out the main bedroom, you’ll stumble upon two large bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill ensuite, a den, another large laundry room, and a warm family room.

The basement is where the party is, complete with a theatre room, golf simulator, wine room display, and wet bar.

The backyard is perfect with lush turf, a cozy outdoor fireplace, a built-in BBQ, a smoker, a water feature, and a relaxing hot tub, per its listing.

Built in 2014, parking is also no issue thanks to an oversized triple garage. We love to see it!