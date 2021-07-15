Wildfire smoke prompts special air quality statement for Edmonton

A special air quality statement has been issued for the city of Edmonton, as wildfire smoke sweeps into the province.

Environment Canada issued the air quality statement on Thursday morning, noting that “wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility.”

In addition to Edmonton, air quality statements have been issued for 19 other regions of the province.

“Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gasses which includes many chemicals that can harm your health,” says Environment Canada. They add that if you or anyone in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, you should consider taking extra precautions to reduce exposure.

Environment Canada suggests visiting airhealth.ca for information on how to lower health risks and for current and forecast Air Quality Health Index values.

Edmonton’s heat warning was also renewed by Environment Canada at 4:35 am on Thursday.

Daytime high temperatures near 30ºC combined with overnight lows of 14ºC to 17ºC continue.

Cooler temperatures are expected to move into the area on Friday.

In Edmonton, temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s are forecast to continue into next week, with a chance of showers Thursday and Friday night.

The government agency advises residents and visitors in the province to take the following precautions:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day

Take frequent breaks from the heat, and spend time in cool, indoor spaces when possible

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated

Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle, and don’t leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle for any length of time

Additionally, people should monitor for heat stroke or heat exhaustion symptoms, including high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.