Alberta reports 46 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Alberta reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as active cases in the province dipped to 569.

There are 113 Albertans in hospital being treated for the virus, an increase of one since Tuesday. This includes 33 in intensive care.

One new death caused by COVID-19 was reported, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,311.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 232,582 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the province. Of these, 229,702 infections are now considered recovered.

As of July 13, 74.3% of Alberta’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 56.5% that are fully immunized with two doses. A total of 4,920,417 vaccines have been administered in the province.