Things to know when Edmonton's single-use item bylaw changes July 1

The way we use single-use items in Edmonton is about to change, thanks to a new bylaw that is about to be implemented.

On July 1, Edmonton’s Single-use Item Reduction Bylaw will come into effect. According to the City, the goal is to reduce waste that can be avoided or replaced with reusable alternatives, with a focus on switching from plastic to non-plastic products.

Items that are “single-use” include plastics, wood, bamboo, cardboard, and other materials.

Here is what we can expect to see on July 1.

Shopping bags

Single-use plastic shopping bags (including compostable or biodegradable plastic shopping bags) can no longer be distributed. Businesses must charge at least 15 cents for a paper bag and $1 for a reusable shopping bag.

The bylaw does not apply to bags used for bulk items, produce, baked goods, packaged foods, and medications from a pharmacist. It also won’t apply to bags used solely to protect dry-cleaned clothes, newspapers, or other items that could become dirty or unusable from exposure.

Minimum bag fees will increase on July 1, 2024, to 25 cents per paper bag and $2 for a reusable bag.

Styrofoam plates, cups, and containers

Per the City of Edmonton bylaw, a business or event organizer must not provide or be allowed to provide any polystyrene foam service wear to a customer.

Foodware accessories

Things such as utensils, straws, condiment packets, and napkins will only be available by request or self-serve as of July 1. In addition to fewer of these items ending up in landfills, providing these items upon request means businesses aren’t paying for unnecessary things.

Single-use cups

If you are dining in at a restaurant, they must serve your drink order in a reusable cup. Restaurants must also have a written policy for accepting reusable cups from customers.

Businesses can save up to 20 cents per cup by serving drinks in reusable cups.

Reusable cups are made from durable materials (metal, ceramic, hard plastic) that can withstand repeated washing, sanitizing, and use.

This bylaw will apply to most organizations required to hold a business license or civic event permit issued by the City. Some exemptions exist for charities, organizations without a business license, and some types of businesses.

As a result of the bylaw, Edmonton businesses will have a head start on adapting to federal single-use plastic regulations. By December 2023, many of these items, including plastic shopping bags and styrofoam containers, will be banned from being sold and used in Canada.