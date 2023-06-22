Two crosswalks in Edmonton have been painted to honour Métis culture

A pair of crosswalks in the Old Strathcona area just got a fresh coat of paint and you’ll definitely want to check them out the next time you’re in the area.

At 81st Avenue and 101st Street, you’ll now find two crosswalks that don the Métis Flag, anchored at the sides by colours and patterns representing the Métis sash.

The crosswalks were painted by Lance Cardinal, a Métis artist from the Bigstone Cree Nation on Treaty 8 territory.

If you’ve been in Edmonton for a while, you’re probably familiar with Cardinal’s work. His murals can be found in places like the Stanley A. Milner Library downtown, IKEA, the Telus World of Science, and Re/Max Field.

Cardinal also designed the Edmonton Oilers Turtle Island logo seen on the ice at every Oilers home game.

The Old Strathcona Business Association commissioned Cardinal to design and paint the crosswalks, completed ahead of National Indigenous Peoples Day (June 21).

Titled “Métis Landscape,” the crosswalks honour Cardinal’s history as a Metis person. “My mother is Sakaw Cree from the Treaty 8 territory, and my father is Métis from Slave Lake, Alberta,” he told the Old Strathcona Business Association.

“This design, ‘Métis Landscape,’ has colours and patterns inspired by the Métis Flag and Sash, two very important elements of Metis identity.”

Cardinal said he hopes the design will “bring recognition and pride” to the Métis people of Edmonton and create a conversation around representation and land recognition.

“I am so honoured and grateful to be living and working in Treaty 6 territory as a First Nations and Métis 2-Spirit artist,” he continued.

“When I was asked to create a crosswalk design for the Strathcona community I knew I wanted to feature Indigenous ideals in some way. I wanted to bring more cultural representation to our city, and also honour the history of the land.”

More about Cardinal’s work can be found on his website or Instagram.