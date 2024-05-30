"Sh*tburger": Brown hated his pass on Oilers game-winning goal

An unlikely hero in Mattias Janmark propelled the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final.

It was the veteran Swede’s second marker of the playoffs and the first shorthanded goal for the Oilers in the postseason. The goal would not have been possible without a pass from Connor Brown, who perfectly threaded the puck on a 2-on-1 to find Janmark across the ice.

A SHORTY FOR THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/ljVcdAMajr — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 30, 2024

But, if you asked Brown, he thought it was a garbage pass.

“I thought that the [Dallas] d-man was kind of shaded over to me and I kind of gave [Janmark] a bit of a sh*tburger there,” Brown said to laughs from reporters. “He adjusted but it was a great play by him. I’m just kind of reading what he gives me.”

"We love playing at home, these are the best fans in the NHL. They are loud, they are supportive….they are doing their job." Brown on the energy of the #Oilers fans at @RogersPlace in tonight’s Game 4 win. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/P8a3Xe81CG — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 30, 2024

As much as Brown may have not liked his pass, it wound up being exactly what the Oilers needed to wrestle back the lead after going down 2-0 in the first period. It was the second time that Janmark has been able to deposit a feed from Brown in the playoffs and he respectfully disagreed with his teammate on the quality of the pass.

“I thought it was a pretty good pass,” Janmark told reporters with a smile on his face. “I would not call it a sh*tbuger… I’ll take those passes any day.”

The Oilers and their fanbase will also take those passes any time that they can. It seems like the team is finally getting some much-needed secondary scoring and showing to their doubters that they are also a deep team that can roll over four lines on any given night.

As long as pucks keep winding up in the back of the Dallas net, Oilers fans will gladly turn a blind eye to any shady or, as Brown described, “sh*tburger” passes.

They will need to get more of those passes into the net around Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger when the team flies back to the Lone Star State for Game 5 on Friday night.