Oettinger's discarded stick makes an extremely bizarre save vs Oilers

It isn’t even four full games in just yet, but the Western Conference Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars has had a bit of everything.

Tonight featured arguably the strangest play of the entire playoffs, as Jake Oettinger’s stick made a terrific save. To be clear, it wasn’t Oettinger himself who got his stick on the puck. He had dropped it earlier during the Oilers power play, but somehow, it all worked out.

JAKE OETTINGER’S DISCARDED STICK SAVED A GOAL 😱🤯 pic.twitter.com/c0lDwzkGTB — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 30, 2024

This would have been a massive goal for the Oilers, who found themselves trailing 2-0 early but were able to tie things up thanks to goals from Ryan McLeod and Evan Bouchard. Time will tell on whether or not the save by the stick of Oettinger will go on to help the Stars win this game and take a 3-1 series lead.