Oilers' Janmark scores huge goal in comeback win vs Stars

The Edmonton Oilers have tied up their series versus the Dallas Stars at two apiece after a huge 5-2 win tonight.

The Oilers appeared to be in trouble early in this one. Jamie Benn opened the scoring on the first shot of the game, before Esa Lindell scored a short time later to give the Stars a 2-0 lead.

Instead of folding, the Oilers pushed back immediately after, and were able to tie things up at two heading into the first intermission thanks to goals from Ryan McLeod and Evan Bouchard.

The score remained tied for a large portion of the second period, before the Stars were given a power play on a Derek Ryan holding call. Not only were the Stars unable to capitalize, however, but they gave up a back-breaking shorthanded goal to Mattias Janmark.

Mattias Janmark’s SHORTY gives Edmonton the lead in the second period!#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/4aTzEjEeIU — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) May 30, 2024

Janmark’s goal sent Rogers Place into a frenzy, and the Oilers weren’t done there. Less than a minute later, Leon Draisaitl was able to make it a 4-2 game on a great give-and-go with Zach Hyman.

LEON. DRAISAITL!! Two goals in 51 seconds for the Oilers 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/m5l8ThDISn — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 30, 2024

The Stars fought hard in the third as they looked to get back into this one, but their fate was sealed late when Mattias Ekholm was able to fire one the distance into an empty net to make it 5-2.

Mattias Ekholm hits the empty-net from WAY downtown, and that will put Game 4 on ice 🥶 pic.twitter.com/ozYcjwb7Ah — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 30, 2024

As has been the case all playoffs, the Oilers penalty kill was outstanding in this one. Not only did they get the shorthanded tally from Janmark, but they were able to kill off a Zach Hyman tripping minor in the third period with relative ease.

This series will now head back to Dallas, with Game 5 set to take place on Friday night. Puck drop in what should be another thriller is set for 6:30 pm MT.

