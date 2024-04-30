Real EstateUrbanizedEdmonton Homes

This $1.5M Edmonton home has a HUGE rooftop deck near the downtown core

Laine Mitchell
Apr 30 2024, 7:26 pm
An Edmonton home just minutes from the downtown core is the place to be if you love catching some sun in the summer, boasting a massive rooftop deck.

Located at 8908 101st Avenue in the Riverdale neighbourhood, the home is listed for $1,490,000 and offers 3,300 square feet of living space, four bedrooms, and four bathrooms.

The living room has a dazzling floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and is bursting with plenty of natural light. The chef’s kitchen has a 48-inch gas range, a corner pantry, an eating bar, and tons of storage.

The property also includes a professional office space, complete with a separate entrance on the main floor for privacy and seclusion.

The bonus room on the second floor overlooks the fireplace and has access to a deck that is designed as a future sunroom, which everyone loves!

The second and third bedrooms have a full bath, and laundry is nearby, perfect for a growing family.

The primary bedroom has multiple closets and a spa-style ensuite to truly unwind in, and you can’t forget the third level being an entire rooftop deck with gorgeous 360° views, with the downtown skyline in one spot and the River Valley in another.

Its listing also touts that it was “made for entertaining,” and it has a place for an elevator to reach every level of the home.

The basement is also fully finished and contains a second kitchen, perfect for hosting family and friends visiting town.

