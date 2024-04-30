This $1.5M Edmonton home has a HUGE rooftop deck near the downtown core

An Edmonton home just minutes from the downtown core is the place to be if you love catching some sun in the summer, boasting a massive rooftop deck.

Located at 8908 101st Avenue in the Riverdale neighbourhood, the home is listed for $1,490,000 and offers 3,300 square feet of living space, four bedrooms, and four bathrooms.

The living room has a dazzling floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and is bursting with plenty of natural light. The chef’s kitchen has a 48-inch gas range, a corner pantry, an eating bar, and tons of storage.

The property also includes a professional office space, complete with a separate entrance on the main floor for privacy and seclusion.

The bonus room on the second floor overlooks the fireplace and has access to a deck that is designed as a future sunroom, which everyone loves!

The second and third bedrooms have a full bath, and laundry is nearby, perfect for a growing family.

The primary bedroom has multiple closets and a spa-style ensuite to truly unwind in, and you can’t forget the third level being an entire rooftop deck with gorgeous 360° views, with the downtown skyline in one spot and the River Valley in another.

Its listing also touts that it was “made for entertaining,” and it has a place for an elevator to reach every level of the home.

The basement is also fully finished and contains a second kitchen, perfect for hosting family and friends visiting town.