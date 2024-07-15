Internet outage reported for parts of Edmonton due to vandalism

Some Shaw customers in Edmonton are without internet Monday morning after a fibre cut caused by vandalism to the company’s equipment.

The affected areas in Edmonton include the Ritchie, Rosedale, Strathcona, and Hazeldean neighbourhoods.

Affected services include internet, business internet, phone, business phone, digital TV, VOD, gateway, ignite TV, and WiFi access points.

“Crews have determined this outage is due to a fibre cut caused by vandalism to our equipment,” the company said on its website, adding that repairing a damaged fibre line can typically take between 12 and 18 hours, once fibre technicians can safely begin their work.

“Full restoration of services may take longer if the damage is extensive. We will continue to provide updates as our technicians assess the situation on site.”

Some customers in nearby St. Albert are also experiencing outages for all services, however, it’s not known what the cause of the outage is.