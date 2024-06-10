Shania Twain one of two headliners for free Oilers pregame concerts this week

The Edmonton Oilers will have some star power in their corner when the Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers comes home this week.

The NHL and Rogers announced today that a Rogers Festival at the Final concert series will take place before Game 3 on Thursday, June 13, and Game 4 on Saturday, June 15.

Four-time Juno winners Our Lady Peace (OLP) will headline the Game 3 pre-game concert, while music icon and newly announced Canada’s Got Talent judge Shania Twain will pump up the crowd before Game 4.

Both concerts are open to the public and are free to attend. The performances will take place in Scotiabank Fan Park outside Rogers Place at 4 pm.

The arena will open its doors to fans at 4:30 pm with the game beginning at 6 pm.

Highlights from the concerts will also be shown during coverage of the Stanley Cup Final game broadcasts.

Multi-platinum rockers OLP consists of Maida, Duncan Coutts, Jason Pierce, and Steve Mazur, and has sold over five million albums. The 10-time Much Music Video Awards winners are renowned for their massive hits like “Clumsy,” “Superman’s Dead,” “Somewhere Out There,” and “Life.”

Shania Twain has sold more than 100 million records worldwide with hits including “Any Man of Mine,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!,” and “You’re Still the One.” The five-time Grammy winner has had a Netflix documentary about her career and completed three sold-out residencies in Las Vegas.

Don’t be surprised if you see Shania rock the blue, orange and white during her performance. She famously wore an Oilers jersey during her concert at Rogers Place in 2023.

OLP and Twain aren’t the only music stars cheering on the Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final. Popular folk-pop artist Noah Kahan has officially backed the Oilers after answering a question from a fan on social media. Despite being born in the United States, it appears 27-year-old Kahan also wants the Stanley Cup to return to Canada.

Comedian Tim Meadows has also posted a video on his Instagram stating that he was cheering on McDavid and the rest of the Oilers to bring home the cup.