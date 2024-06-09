FoodSportsHockeyOilers

McDonald's wants to turn an Edmonton location into a "McDavid's"

Jun 9 2024, 6:39 pm
McDonald's wants to turn an Edmonton location into a "McDavid's"
McDonald's Canada | Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports

An Edmonton McDonald’s location might soon have Connor McDavid’s name replace their branding.

As the Edmonton Oilers embark on bringing back the Stanley Cup to Alberta’s capital for the first time in over 30 years, the popular fast-food chain has extended an offer to captain McDavid. If he can defeat the Florida Panthers to win the cup, one Edmonton McDonald’s location will be rebranded as “McDavids.”

It’s the perfect opportunity for McDonald’s to capitalize on the frenzied Oilers hype coursing throughout the city. Considering the similarity in name, it’s a wonder this hasn’t already happened at least once in McDavid’s career in Edmonton.

The idea seems like it’s a hit with Oilers fans.

While it doesn’t seem likely that specific McDavid-themed menu items are included in the deal, it would still add some uniqueness to a classic take-out order. One has to imagine a McDavid Big Mac would fly off the shelves in Edmonton.

This isn’t the first time a popular restaurant has offered a temporary brand change during an Oilers playoff run. Last season, Boston Pizza offered to change the name of one of its downtown Edmonton locations into a “Kostin Pizza” in honour of fan-favourite Oilers forward Klim Kostin.

Would you make a special trip to check out a McDavid’s?

