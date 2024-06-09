McDonald's wants to turn an Edmonton location into a "McDavid's"

An Edmonton McDonald’s location might soon have Connor McDavid’s name replace their branding.

As the Edmonton Oilers embark on bringing back the Stanley Cup to Alberta’s capital for the first time in over 30 years, the popular fast-food chain has extended an offer to captain McDavid. If he can defeat the Florida Panthers to win the cup, one Edmonton McDonald’s location will be rebranded as “McDavids.”

ok @cmcdavid97 how about this… if you bring the cup back to Canada we’ll turn an Edmonton McD’s into a McDavid’s. Deal? 🤝 — McDonald's 🇨🇦 (@McDonaldsCanada) June 9, 2024

It’s the perfect opportunity for McDonald’s to capitalize on the frenzied Oilers hype coursing throughout the city. Considering the similarity in name, it’s a wonder this hasn’t already happened at least once in McDavid’s career in Edmonton.

The idea seems like it’s a hit with Oilers fans.

I’d come to #Edmonton for this restaurant! — Dan (@DanMac2014) June 9, 2024

I’LL TRAVEL THE 2,300 MILES BETWEEN ME AND EDMONTON JUST TO EAT THERE IF YALL ACTUALLY DO IT — Kuch4MVP (Corey Perry’s revenge) (@kuch4mvp) June 9, 2024

Gotta make and have the McCup burger on the menu! (Double Big Mac but with 5 layers of patties). Asking for a friend who would totally order it 😁 — Bryan Christensen (@Bchristensen049) June 9, 2024

If there’s any @cmcdavid97 themed foods like a McBig Mac or Big McDavid whatever you want to call it, make them nationwide to celebrate and have a portion of proceeds go to Jumpstart! — Karleena (Taylor’s Version) 🤍 (@karleenasquires) June 9, 2024

While it doesn’t seem likely that specific McDavid-themed menu items are included in the deal, it would still add some uniqueness to a classic take-out order. One has to imagine a McDavid Big Mac would fly off the shelves in Edmonton.

This isn’t the first time a popular restaurant has offered a temporary brand change during an Oilers playoff run. Last season, Boston Pizza offered to change the name of one of its downtown Edmonton locations into a “Kostin Pizza” in honour of fan-favourite Oilers forward Klim Kostin.

Oilers Nation is a bunch of beauties. Our design team is working on altering the sign as we speak. Stay tuned.@OilersNation https://t.co/6xZ6sc8tpY — Boston Pizza (@bostonpizza) May 2, 2023

Would you make a special trip to check out a McDavid’s?