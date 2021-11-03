Looking for a gig during the holiday season? Whether you’re looking to get out of the house or make some extra cash ahead of Christmas, we’ve rounded up 11 companies hiring seasonal positions in Edmonton.

From Bath & Body Works to Hudson’s Bay, there are plenty of retail gigs to apply to this holiday season.

Who: Lululemon is an athletic apparel retailer that is approaching 500 stores around the globe.

Lululemon is an athletic apparel retailer that is approaching 500 stores around the globe. It's hiring one seasonal educator positions at its Whyte Avenue location in Edmonton. Learn more on their website.

It’s hiring one seasonal educator positions at its Whyte Avenue location in Edmonton. More: Learn more on their website.

Who: MEC is a Canadian outdoor retailer that has more than 20 stores across the country.

MEC is a Canadian outdoor retailer that has more than 20 stores across the country. It's hiring four seasonal positions in Edmonton, including a seasonal store advisor for its snowsports department. Learn more on their website.

It’s hiring four seasonal positions in Edmonton, including a seasonal store advisor for its snowsports department. More: Learn more on their website.

Mark’s

Who: Mark’s is a Canadian clothing and footwear retailer that specializes in casual and industrial wear.

Mark's is a Canadian clothing and footwear retailer that specializes in casual and industrial wear. It's hiring two seasonal positions, including a job at its South Edmonton Common location. Learn more on their jobs posting website.

It’s hiring two seasonal positions, including a job at its South Edmonton Common location. More: Learn more on their jobs posting website.

Who: Bath & Body Works is an American retail store chain, that sells soaps, lotions, fragrances, and candles.

Bath & Body Works is an American retail store chain, that sells soaps, lotions, fragrances, and candles. It's hiring seven seasonal positions, including spots at multiple malls in our city. Learn more on their jobs posting website.

It’s hiring seven seasonal positions, including spots at multiple malls in our city. More: Learn more on their jobs posting website.

Atmosphere

Who: Atmosphere is an outdoor retailer that specializes in climbing, hiking, camping and outdoor gear & clothing.

Atmosphere is an outdoor retailer that specializes in climbing, hiking, camping and outdoor gear & clothing. It's hiring three seasonal positions, all at the Edmonton City Centre location. Learn more on their jobs posting website.

It’s hiring three seasonal positions, all at the Edmonton City Centre location. More: Learn more on their jobs posting website.

Who: Hudson’s Bay is a Canadian retailer that specializes in mens, women, and childrens clothing as well as home goods and beauty products.

Hudson's Bay is a Canadian retailer that specializes in mens, women, and childrens clothing as well as home goods and beauty products. Filling five seasonal positions across the city. Learn more on their jobs posting website.

Filling five seasonal positions across the city. More: Learn more on their jobs posting website.

Who: Sephora is a mega beauty company that features thousands of brands from cosmetics, skincare, fragrances and hair care.

Sephora is a mega beauty company that features thousands of brands from cosmetics, skincare, fragrances and hair care. Hiring four seasonal/temporary positions across the city. Learn more on their jobs posting website.

Hiring four seasonal/temporary positions across the city. More: Learn more on their jobs posting website.

Who: Petsmart is a chain of pet superstores, which sell pet products, services, and small pets.

Petsmart is a chain of pet superstores, which sell pet products, services, and small pets. Five seasonal associates across the city. Learn more on their jobs posting website.

Five seasonal associates across the city. More: Learn more on their jobs posting website.

Who: Levi’s is a clothing company known for its denim jeans.

Levi's is a clothing company known for its denim jeans. It's hiring two seasonal stylists in Edmonton. Learn more on their jobs posting website.

It’s hiring two seasonal stylists in Edmonton. More: Learn more on their jobs posting website.

Who: Crate & Barrel is a home decor store that is based out of the United States.

Crate & Barrel is a home decor store that is based out of the United States. Two seasonal positions, one in merchandise and the other in sales. Learn more on their jobs posting website.

Two seasonal positions, one in merchandise and the other in sales. More: Learn more on their jobs posting website.