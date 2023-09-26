A MASSIVE Halloween dance party is coming to Edmonton and it is wild

Calling all ghosts, goblins, witches and ghouls! A massive Halloween party is coming to Edmonton, and it’s one event you definitely won’t want to miss out on.

Scream is Canada’s largest Halloween dance massive and promises a thrilling, unforgettable time. Since 1999, the enormous costume party has featured the biggest names in electronic dance music with creepy decor and live performances.

This year, the Edmonton Expo Centre will turn into an immersive Halloween extravaganza, with three stages, special effects, and a haunted labyrinth to add to the spooky ambience.

The decor and costumes go all out, and it’s one wild and unforgettable night.

This year’s headliners include Illenium, James Hype, Nicky Romero, Ben Nicky, Dion Timmer B2B Kompany, DJ Isaac, J. Worra, Kream, Miss Dre, and Seelo.

So don’t miss out on the biggest Halloween party in the country! You can find more details about the event here.

When: Saturday, October 28 at 7 pm

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre – 7515 118th Avenue NW

Cost: General admission starts at $119.95; get tickets here