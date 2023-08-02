Scoop n Roll Creamery, a very popular YEG-based ice cream shop, just opened a new location in Edmonton. It opened on July 29.

It’s definitely one of the best places to grab an ice cream in the city, so it’s so nice to have another outpost to visit.

This sweet spot serves the cold dessert that’s then customized with your choice of flavour, mix-ins, and toppings. It’s then all rolled together for a delicious item with an interesting texture. It’s a Thai-style way of serving ice cream that starts with pouring the liquid ice cream into an iced pan, which is then mixed with fresh fruits, nuts, and other premium ingredients.

Some of the flavours include vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry, but also some wilder options like pink bubble gum and pistachio. Some of the tasty ingredients customers can mix in are brownies, Nutella, butterscotch chips, Fruity Pebbles, cookie dough, blueberries, Oreo pieces, and more.

Besides the delicious treats, this is “a spot full of love, smiles, and an ice cream destination where families, friends and a whole community gathers.”

If you’ve never had the scoop and roll experience, then try out this new spot or any of the other seven locations in the area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scoop n Roll Creamery (@scoopnroll)

Address: 5098 Windermere Boulevard, Edmonton

