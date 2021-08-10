Savour Strathcona making its return this September

A tasty event is making its return east of Edmonton as Savour Strathcona gears up for its return this September.

The annual event celebrates local food and art, with 14 restaurants, vendors and food trucks bringing delicious dishes to try.

A small change this year includes no taste tickets being sold. Each restaurant and food truck taking their own payment.

Food trucks in attendance include The Purple Perogy, Starvin Marvin’s and CJ’s Fresh Squeezed Lemonade.

When: September 12, 2021, from 3 to 7 pm

Where: Strathcona County Community Centre Agora