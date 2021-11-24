Santa is taking pet photos at Kingsway Mall in December

All good children deserve to see Santa, and that certainly doesn’t exclude your fur babies. This holiday season, you can get a photo with Santa and your pet at Kingsway Mall.

All visits with Santa must be booked in advance here to ensure physical distancing.

Bookings are available for Tuesday, December 7 and Tuesday, December 14.

There are some pet photos rules of enjoyment to be followed, which include:

Only dogs and cats are welcome – no other animals are permitted.

Must enter and exit through Entrance 8 by Starbucks.

All pets must be on a leash, in a pet carrier, or held by the owner at all times.

Owners must immediately clean any “messes.”

All animals must be current on vaccinations.

Aggressive/dangerous animals are not permitted.

Shopping with pets is not permitted except at stores with pet-friendly policies .

. Santa set staff, mall management, and security have the discretion to turn away animals if they do not fit the above guidelines or appear aggressive toward people or other animals.

Kingsway Mall

Address: 109 Street & Kingsway, Edmonton