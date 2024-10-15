The Samosa Club, a brand-new spot specializing in Indian street food, has just opened its doors in Edmonton.

The eatery, which has just opened at 1083 Parsons Road SW, offers a wide range of street food and, of course, handmade samosas.

The menu is stacked with bites such as Vada Pav, Bhel Puri, and Chaat, as well as plenty of Indo-Chinese favourites such as spring rolls and momos.

Alongside its street food offerings, The Samosa Club has a range of larger plates such as Indian-inspired burgers, hotdogs, sandwiches, biryani, curries, and more.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some authentic Indian street food, The Samosa Club is open every day from 11 am to 2 am, so it’s perfect for those late-night cravings.

Address: 1083 Parsons Road SW, Edmonton

