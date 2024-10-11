Best pho in Edmonton you need to try at least once

Comfort food season is upon us, and frankly, nothing hits the spot quite like pho.

The popular Vietnamese noodle soup, made of broth, silky rice noodles, a good sprinkling of herbs and vegetables, and thinly sliced meat, is a cold-weather staple.

Luckily for all those pho fans out there, Edmonton has plenty of spots serving up slurp-worthy bowls to enjoy.

Specializing in these tasty sandwiches, small bites, and pho noodle soup, this is a family-owned Vietnamese restaurant serving authentic recipes in YEG.

Five different pho options make deciding on what to order difficult, especially with types like the spicy coconut seafood pho.

Address: 11765 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

If you’re a soup fan, Co Do Hue has plenty of dishes to satisfy any cravings. With brisket, beef balls, sate beef, and so much more.

Address: 12819 140th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Address: 9524 163rd Street NW, Edmonton

Address: 5233 167th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Address: 6960 76th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Whether you’re craving your favourite dish or in the mood to try something new, Rice King will have something that’s sure to satisfy you. From tasty pho and other soups to vermicelli, subs, appetizers, and salads, the wide selection of items makes for a new experience every time!

Address: 12966 82nd Street NW, Edmonton

This Edmonton-based pho chain has four locations where you can head to get a killer bowl of soup.

Address: 9621 167th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Address: 11443 Kingsway NW, Edmonton

Address: 16948 107th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Address: 6566 28th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Thanh Thanh has a huge array of flavourful Vietnamese soups, loaded with noodles, meats, and veggies.

Address: 10718 101st Street NW, Edmonton

This much-loved and family-owned Vietnamese spot specializes in Vietnamese soups, vermicelli bowls, rice dishes, and of course, pho.

There are tons of different noodle bowls here, with the two locations having slightly different options.

Address: 9103 118th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Address: 4960 98th Avenue NW, Edmonton

One of the best spots for pho in Edmonton (and the most popular), Dang Good has many different pho options, like hot and sour seafood, lemongrass noodle, and beef sate, to name just a few.

Address: 13308 118th Avenue NW Edmonton

