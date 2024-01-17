Where the Oilers' current win streak ranks in NHL history

The Edmonton Oilers are making franchise history with each win on their current 11-game heater, but where do they stand in terms of NHL history?

After a thrilling comeback victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, the Oilers are now looking to become one of the few teams in NHL history to have a winning streak of 12 or more games in a single season.

They are the first team this season to have an 11-game win streak and the first since the Carolina Hurricanes did the same in early 2023. Only 32 teams have been able to accomplish this long of a winning streak in the entire history of the NHL.

If Edmonton can get the win against the Seattle Kraken, that number drops down to just 19 teams. From there the number keeps getting lower and lower with each additional victory.

To snag the NHL record for the longest winning streak, the Oilers will have to win their next seven games to make it 18. This would catch the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins, who won 17 in a row with the likes of Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr leading the way.

So, what does this mean for the Oilers? Do they have a realistic shot at breaking the NHL record? It would take a lot of work but, with the way they have been playing of late, it could very well be in their sights.

Just two of Edmonton’s next seven games are against teams currently in a playoff spot. This includes games against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, and Anaheim Ducks who are near the bottom of the NHL standings. It also includes a few games against surging teams like the Calgary Flames and Kraken.

The playoff teams that stand in their way are the Nashville Predators, whom Edmonton is currently tied with in the standings, and a slumping Vegas Golden Knights squad. Believe it or not, those are all winnable games for the Oilers right now.

It would be best for the team to not get cocky before they get there. The Oilers have been winning, but they haven’t been blowing out opponents. Just last week the Oilers barely squeaked out a 2-1 victory over the Blackhawks.

The fact that getting close to the record is possible should have fans excited, but there is a long way to go before you can pop the champagne on the Oilers securing yet another NHL record.