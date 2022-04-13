"It goes to show": Ryan Hartman rips, flips off Oilers' Kane after dust-up

Ryan Hartman isn’t worried about being a little lighter in the wallet after an altercation with Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane on Tuesday night.

Hartman as fined $4,250 on Wednesday morning, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for “Unsportsmanlike Conduct” during last night’s game 5-1 win against the Oilers. The fine stems from tossing the bird at Kane after an altercation in which the Edmonton winger went after Kirill Kaprizov.

“Well worth it,” Hartman said postgame.

Hartman took exception to a shot at one of his teammates.

And fired one of his own.

Verbally.

“He gave Kirill a shot from behind in a very vulnerable spot,” Hartman said. “It goes to show, we had five guys in there. They didn’t have one guy in there to help him. I don’t think any of their guys are going to defend him.”

Ryan Hartman is…not happy with Evander Kane 😳 pic.twitter.com/Cn1BGTt81s — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 13, 2022

Late in the third, Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto got mixed up with Mats Zuccarello. Kaprizov defended Zuccarello, prompting Kane’s arrival on the scene. Kane cross-checked Kaprizov, and Kaprizov went back at Kane before a gathering of four Wild teammates came to the aid of Minnesota’s star and leading scorer.

“You can tell the type of player each guy is,” Hartman reiterated. “We have five guys defending our guys and they had none. It goes to show.”

Kane and Hartman tried to drop the gloves and go at it during the altercation, but the linesman quickly broke up any extracurriculars. It prompted an exchange of expletives, and Hartman flipped the bird to Kane en route to the penalty box, prompting the fine.

Minnesota’s Ryan Hartman has been fined $4,250, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Unsportsmanlike Conduct during last night’s game against Edmonton. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 13, 2022

“It took all five guys and they couldn’t bring me down. I definitely would’ve liked to get loose, let’s put it that way,” Kane said after the loss.

“These little guys, they want to act tough but they wait for the linesman to come in.”

Hartman scored twice in the win, leading to Edmonton’s second straight loss as the Oilers look to clinch a berth in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“Yeah, definitely not what we wanted to transpire tonight,” said Kane, who himself was fined last week. “I think we played pretty well in the first period. We make a mistake and mistakes happen, that’s no big deal. We should respond, but we came out flat in the second period. We didn’t have everybody going tonight and they took advantage of the opportunities they got.

“I think obviously we’re not happy, nobody is happy in the room. I certainly wasn’t. At the same time, we can’t sit back and concern ourselves too much with this game.”