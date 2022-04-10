Oilers expected to sign prospect Carter Savoie: report

Edmonton Oilers prospect Carter Savoie is rumoured to be signing an NHL contract in the near future.

According to Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek, Savoie will be leaving the University of Denver in order to sign an NHL entry-level contract with Edmonton.

“One of the other things we’re following right now is University of Denver’s Carter Savoie,” Marek said during the 32 Thoughts segment of Saturday night’s Hockey Night in Canada broadcast. “Question is, does he go back to his junior year or does he turn pro? We expect him to come out of college, forgo the junior year, it is certainly heading in that direction and that’s the expectation that at the end of all of this, Carter Savoie will be a member of the Edmonton Oilers.”

Originally a fourth-round pick of the Oilers back in 2020, Savoie won the Frozen Four NCAA men’s national championship final on Saturday with a win over Minnesota State.

On Thursday, Savoie provided the heroics for his Denver Pioneers roster, scoring the overtime winner in the semifinal matchup over Michigan.

A native of Sherwood Park, Alberta, Savoie totalled 23 goals and 22 assists for 45 points in 38 games for Denver in the 2021-22 season.