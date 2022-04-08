Oilers' Kane fined max amount for incident against Los Angeles Kings

Evander Kane is a little lighter in the wallet on Friday.

The Edmonton Oilers forward was fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for kneeing Los Angeles’ Sean Durzi in a 3-2 win on Thursday, the department of player safety announced.

Edmonton’s Evander Kane has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Kneeing Los Angeles’ Sean Durzi. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 8, 2022

Kane was penalized on the play. He was given a two-minute minor for the infraction, which came at 4:23 of the second period with the game tied 1-1.

His fine will go to the NHL Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Kane, 30, has registered 29 points (16 goals, 13 assists) and 38 minutes in penalties in 33 games since joining the Oilers in January. He signed a one-year deal with the Oilers after his contract was terminated earlier this season by the San Jose Sharks.