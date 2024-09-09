Casino just outside of Edmonton undergoing a $200M expansion
A casino just outside of Edmonton will look very different in a few years, with a massive $200 million expansion in the works.
The River Cree Resort had its groundbreaking late last week for its $200 million expansion with the Enoch Cree Nation community, local officials, its partners, and the River Cree Resort team in attendance.
In a post on the Enoch Cree Nation Facebook page, the expansion project is set to be ready to welcome visitors in 2027.
The project includes:
• A multi-story hotel featuring 230 rooms, including over 30 suites;
• Expanded conference and meeting spaces, doubling the current size to 38,000 square feet, with 10,000 square feet dedicated to outdoor areas;
• A new pool area complete with two waterslides;
• Additional dining and beverage outlets and more.
The River Cree Resort and Casino is located at 300 East Lapotac Boulevard in Enoch.