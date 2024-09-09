Casino just outside of Edmonton undergoing a $200M expansion

A casino just outside of Edmonton will look very different in a few years, with a massive $200 million expansion in the works.

The River Cree Resort had its groundbreaking late last week for its $200 million expansion with the Enoch Cree Nation community, local officials, its partners, and the River Cree Resort team in attendance.

In a post on the Enoch Cree Nation Facebook page, the expansion project is set to be ready to welcome visitors in 2027.

The project includes:

• A multi-story hotel featuring 230 rooms, including over 30 suites;

• Expanded conference and meeting spaces, doubling the current size to 38,000 square feet, with 10,000 square feet dedicated to outdoor areas;

• A new pool area complete with two waterslides;

• Additional dining and beverage outlets and more.

The River Cree Resort and Casino is located at 300 East Lapotac Boulevard in Enoch.