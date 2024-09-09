DevelopmentUrbanized

Casino just outside of Edmonton undergoing a $200M expansion

Sep 9 2024, 3:41 pm
Casino just outside of Edmonton undergoing a $200M expansion
A casino just outside of Edmonton will look very different in a few years, with a massive $200 million expansion in the works.

The River Cree Resort had its groundbreaking late last week for its $200 million expansion with the Enoch Cree Nation community, local officials, its partners, and the River Cree Resort team in attendance.

In a post on the Enoch Cree Nation Facebook page, the expansion project is set to be ready to welcome visitors in 2027.

The project includes:
• A multi-story hotel featuring 230 rooms, including over 30 suites;
• Expanded conference and meeting spaces, doubling the current size to 38,000 square feet, with 10,000 square feet dedicated to outdoor areas;
• A new pool area complete with two waterslides;
• Additional dining and beverage outlets and more.

The River Cree Resort and Casino is located at 300 East Lapotac Boulevard in Enoch.

Laine Mitchell is the Alberta Editor based in Edmonton. He grew up in a small town west of the capital region, where he also landed his first job as a reporter at a radio station. After that, he moved on to CTV News Edmonton in 2018, before joining Daily Hive in 2021. In his downtime he can be found running in the river valley, grabbing coffee with friends, jetting off to enjoy the mountains, or listening to Taylor Swift. Laine also enjoys spending hours discussing pop culture, current events, and everything in between.

