You could soon legally walk around Rice Howard Way with alcohol in hand

You could soon legally walk down Rice Howard Way with an alcoholic beverage, as the City of Edmonton works to implement new provincial legislation on the strip of road.

According to the City, the planning phase of turning the strip into a designated Entertainment District is currently underway. The designated area would be restricted to pedestrian-only access and would offer outdoor entertainment, food, and alcohol service.

The City of Edmonton says the aim is to help bring an “abundance of cultural vibrancy and expanded economic activity” to downtown.

On weekends during the summer months, Rice Howard Way would be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 11 am on Fridays to 11 am on Sundays.

North and southbound traffic would still be able to flow on 100A Street during these times, and parking access would be maintained.

Designated Entertainment Districts are new provincial legislation that allows patrons to take drinks from a licensed establishment into the defined district. They have already been implemented in municipalities such as Red Deer, with the City of St. Albert also considering adding an Entertainment District to its downtown core.

Public feedback on the Rice Howard Way Entertainment District wrapped up earlier this month, and the City’s community and public services committee plans to present a proposal to the City Council in May.

The committee hopes to see the area open every Saturday beginning June 1.