Ribeye Butcher Shop, the popular spot for a wide variety of products and cuts, just opened its newest location.

Located in Sherwood Park, this shop offers high-quality Wagyu beef, dry-aged steaks, prepared foods, and famous Smash Burgers using only steak trimming and beef chuck.

There are tons of options for seafood, pantry items, and prepared food as well, like stuffed baked potatoes, meat pies, gyoza dumplings, salads, lasagna, and so much more.

This marks the fifth Edmonton-area outpost, with the other four in St. Alberta and the YEG communities of Windermere, Manning, and Terra Losa.

“We’re excited to bring our passion and quality meat to the Sherwood Park community,” said Sam Gundy, the Master Butcher, in a press release.

“Customers can expect to find local meats, poultry, and game from Alberta plus Japanese A5 wagyu. We also stock our pantry from 17 small Edmonton food producers. Small batches taste better and we support local food makers.”

Next time you’re in need of any cut of meat or just ready to make perfected smash burgers, stop into one of these butcher shops.

Ribeye Butcher Shop

Address: Unit 630 – 205 Festival Way, Sherwood Park

