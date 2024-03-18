Spring snow is on the way for Edmonton soon and here's what to expect

Snow is in the cards for the Edmonton region this week after balmy weekend temperatures, but the amounts forecast pale in comparison to other parts of the province.

Daily Hive got the scoop from Samantha Mauti, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), who revealed what is in store for Edmonton this week.

Mauti says that the system bringing all the snow to the province will “last quite a few days,” with snow generally expected to begin falling in the province Tuesday evening before tapering off Friday morning. Most of the snow is expected to fall Wednesday into Thursday morning.

When it comes to the whole event from Tuesday to Friday, some areas are expected to see 15 to 25 cm of snow, and there’s the possibility that higher terrains could see even more.

Edmontonions can expect somewhat less snow to shovel, with the system forecast passing through a little bit faster than what our friends to the south are set to see, with YEG looking at picking up “a couple of centimetres.”

Temperatures in YEG are also set to plunge well below normal, with normal highs for this time of year landing in the 3°C range, and by the end of this week, some temperatures will be “approaching the minus double digits,” with no return of normal highs until the middle to the end of next week.

Take a look at those overnight lows as we head into the weekend. With -15°C on top for both Friday and Saturday night, it’s going to be a chilly one!

“That’s spring in Alberta,” Mauti said. “Be careful on the roads, after such a big warm up having that snow gone for a bit, we will be in another time where snowfall will be affecting roads. Be careful on the roads, be up to date on watches and warnings, and, if you are travelling, check 511 Alberta.”

Mauti added that Edmonton experiences 17.4 cm of snow in March on average.

If you are curious as to what to expect for the rest of spring, check out the Alberta forecast here.