10 reasons why Edmonton is a totally underrated city

As Edmontonians, if there’s one thing we have all gotten used to, it’s hearing the same thing from others when you tell them that you live in Edmonton.

“Oh, I’m so sorry to hear that.”

From the outside, Edmonton may seem a little rough around the edges, but for those of us who are in the know, this city is completely underrated. That’s kind of the fun part about it, though, because it almost feels like a hidden secret, as if we’re the only ones in on what makes Edmonton a great place to live.

But if you want to let others in on the secret — or want some ammunition the next time someone takes a shot at Edmonton — here are 10 things that make this city totally underrated.

The river valley

Edmonton’s river valley is vast, and we are sure lucky to be home to North America’s most extensive parks system. Whether you want to hike, bike, or escape the hustle and bustle of the city for a little while, the river valley is a gem for all of us.

All of the greenery

Beyond the river valley, we are very fortunate to have tons more greenery and parks around the city. From Borden Park to the Mill Creek Ravine and Hermitage Park, it’s easy to get outdoors and enjoy nature in Edmonton without having to go very far from your home.

Low cost of living

As one of Canada’s most affordable major cities to live in, we are pretty fortunate here to not have to worry about finding an apartment within our budget. Unlike other cities, it’s just one less thing we have to stress about here.

Easy commute

No matter where you are in the city, you can get anywhere you need to go by car within half an hour. While we have the occasional hiccup, traffic isn’t quite the drag as it is in places like Toronto, and we can all be thankful for that.

West Edmonton Mall

While West Edmonton Mall is our obvious claim to fame, it’s no small feat to play home to such an outrageously massive shopping centre that also contains a hotel, waterpark, theme park, and ice rink among many other attractions. Seriously though, where else in Canada can you go shoot down waterslides in the middle of January? We do miss seeing Cosmo on street signs pointing to the mall though.

Bike trails

Edmonton has quite a healthy biking community, and it’s easy to see why. Mountain biking through the river valley is elite, and there are tons of bike lanes that make it easy for cyclists to navigate the city.

The festivals

We are Canada’s festival city for a reason. Edmonton comes alive in the summertime with 11 pm sunsets and at least one festival happening every single weekend. From Folk to Fringe Festival to Heritage Festival and beyond, you won’t find another city in Canada that puts this big of a party on.

Thrifting/antiquing

Edmonton has a whole plethora of vintage and antique shops that have a lot of really unique and interesting things inside of them. Garage sales are also a hit here, and we can guarantee that you’ve found a great deal on something cool from Facebook Marketplace at least once.

Art and music

When you live in a city as cold as Edmonton, what better way to pass the time indoors than by making art? That seems to be the case as Edmonton has an incredible art scene judging by the sheer number of art festivals and events constantly going on.

The people

Lastly, Edmonton wouldn’t be the city it is without the people that call it home. Between all of the fascinating local legends and celebrities to your neighbours who are always willing to help dig your car out of the snow in the winter, we are fortunate to have so many incredible people call Edmonton home.