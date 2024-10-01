One of the most iconic stars of the entire Real Housewives franchise is set to host a boozy brunch in Edmonton next month.

Teresa Giudice, longtime star of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, is hosting the Real Housewives Brunch at The Banquet Ice District on November 3.

In addition to hanging out and taking photos with Giudice, diners will be able to enjoy a free mimosa on arrival with a special take-home glass.

Guests will also be able to grab items from the spot’s menu, as well as cocktails and mocktails.

The Banquet has played host to tons of Bravo’s biggest stars over the last few months, including Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, and Jax Taylor.

The events are quick to sell out so if you’re keen for your opportunity to meet Giudice, you’ll need to book tickets ASAP!

Real Housewives Brunch

When: November 3, 2024

Where: The Banquet Ice District – 10332 103rd Street NW #210, Edmonton

Price: $54.57 per person; buy tickets here