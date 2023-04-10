News

Mounties provide more details after an officer was killed in a crash

Apr 10 2023, 7:33 pm
Alberta RCMP

Strathcona County RCMP has provided more details after an officer was killed in a collision earlier this morning.

At approximately 2 am, 32-year-old Constable Harvinder “Harvey” Singh Dhami was called to assist with a noise complaint when his vehicle hit a large concrete barrier.

Mounties say several RCMP officers and members of the public rushed to his aid; however, he, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Dhami graduated from the RCMP Depot in 2019 and came right to Strathcona County. He was described as always willing to learn new things and who took great pride in his work.

Strathcona County RCMP Superintendent Dale Kendall said they were “fortunate” to work with Harvey.

“While he was composed, he had a great sense of humour and was always a team player. He would put everyone at ease and would always lend a helping hand to those around him,” Kendall described.

“He was a husband, he was a son, he was a brother, he was a friend, he was a colleague, and he was so much more.”

Condolences from across the province poured in on Monday morning.

Less than a month ago, two Edmonton police officers were killed in the line of duty. On March 16, Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan were fatally shot after responding to a call in the Inglewood neighbourhood.

