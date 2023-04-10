Mounties provide more details after an officer was killed in a crash

Strathcona County RCMP has provided more details after an officer was killed in a collision earlier this morning.

At approximately 2 am, 32-year-old Constable Harvinder “Harvey” Singh Dhami was called to assist with a noise complaint when his vehicle hit a large concrete barrier.

Mounties say several RCMP officers and members of the public rushed to his aid; however, he, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Dhami graduated from the RCMP Depot in 2019 and came right to Strathcona County. He was described as always willing to learn new things and who took great pride in his work.

Strathcona County RCMP Superintendent Dale Kendall said they were “fortunate” to work with Harvey.

“While he was composed, he had a great sense of humour and was always a team player. He would put everyone at ease and would always lend a helping hand to those around him,” Kendall described.

“He was a husband, he was a son, he was a brother, he was a friend, he was a colleague, and he was so much more.”

Condolences from across the province poured in on Monday morning.

With continued heavy hearts and immense sadness, we mourn the loss of a fallen @RCMPAlberta officer [email protected]]= made the ultimate sacrifice and was killed in the line of duty in Strathcona County. On behalf of the CPS, we offer our heartfelt condolences to the officer’s family, friends,… pic.twitter.com/0T4FoGPTFh — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) April 10, 2023

Police officer killed in vehicle collision in Alberta’s Strathcona County. The devastation and heartbreak continues with my colleagues. My heart is with the members family, colleagues & community. ⁦@npffpn⁩ ⁦@RCMPAlberta⁩ ⁦@absolgen⁩ https://t.co/MnI1y1bYGn — S/Sgt. Michael Elliott (he/him) (@AFPAElliott) April 10, 2023

We have lost another member. It is a difficult time for our police family. We dedicate ourselves to our communities and, without a doubt, Strathcona County will be hurting. #HeroInLife #yeg pic.twitter.com/DG0ALVEole — Sgt. Kerry Shima (@KerryShima_RCMP) April 10, 2023

Less than a month ago, two Edmonton police officers were killed in the line of duty. On March 16, Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan were fatally shot after responding to a call in the Inglewood neighbourhood.