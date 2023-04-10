News

RCMP officer killed in Strathcona County collision

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Apr 10 2023, 4:24 pm
RCMP officer killed in Strathcona County collision
Elena_Alex_Ferns/Shutterstock

An RCMP officer has been killed following a collision in Strathcona County earlier this morning.

The crash happened at around 2 am. RCMP says the officer was a member of the Strathcona County RCMP detachment.

Police will provide a statement at 1 pm today.

More to come…

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.