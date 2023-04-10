RCMP officer killed in Strathcona County collision
Apr 10 2023, 4:24 pm
An RCMP officer has been killed following a collision in Strathcona County earlier this morning.
The crash happened at around 2 am. RCMP says the officer was a member of the Strathcona County RCMP detachment.
Police will provide a statement at 1 pm today.
More to come…