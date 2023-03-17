Suspect who shot and killed two officers was 16 years old: Edmonton police

More details have been released about the suspect involved in the deadly shooting of two Edmonton police officers early Thursday morning.

Around 12:47 am, Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan of the West Division were called to a family dispute at an apartment building near 114th Avenue and 132nd Street in the Inglewood neighbourhood.

Police say when Ryan and Jordan arrived, they were met outside by the 55-year-old female complainant. The two officers then went up to the suite, where she lived with a 73-year-old male and their 16-year-old son.

“Immediately upon arriving at the suite, both constables were shot multiple times by the 16-year-old male and were immediately incapacitated,” said Edmonton police in a news release.

“A struggle reportedly ensued between the mother and son over the firearm, and the suspect shot his mother before turning the firearm on himself, taking his own life.”

The father of the 16-year-old was not injured during the shootings.

One of the officers was taken to hospital in a police vehicle, while the other was taken by ambulance. Unfortunately, both were declared deceased upon arrival.

The 55-year-old woman was taken to hospital by ambulance, where she remains in serious but stable condition.

Autopsies for both officers will be conducted this weekend. The autopsy for the youth suspect is scheduled for Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

CTV has reported that the 16-year-old was the same person who shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week.

Constable Travis Jordan, 35 years old and an eight-and-a-half-year member of the Edmonton Police Service, is remembered as a “snow angel” after being recognized for going above and beyond to help a woman in 2020.

Constable Brett Ryan was 30 years old and was with the Edmonton Police Service for five and a half years. According to Global News, Ryan was about to become a dad.

Tributes and support for the fallen officers have poured in from across the country. A GoFundMe to support the families of the two officers has already raised more than $150,000.

Premier Danielle Smith ordered flags at the legislature to be lowered to half-mast.

“Alberta would not be the great province it is today without the support of the courageous men and women who patrol our streets every day to keep our communities protected. The province is here to support the Edmonton Police Service during this tragic loss,” Smith said.

Every day, police officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep people safe. The news that two @EdmontonPolice officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality. I’m sending my condolences to the officers’ loved ones and colleagues – we’re here for you. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 16, 2023

Funeral and procession details will be announced at a later date. As well, condolence books will be available at all Edmonton Police Service stations and at City Hall in the south lobby near the information desk.