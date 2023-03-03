There’s an RC car track at the Bonnie Doon Mall now and it’s so charming (PHOTOS)

You can now go racing on your next trip to the Bonnie Doon Mall.

One of the mall’s former stores has been transformed into a racetrack for RC cars, and the whole thing is super charming.

There’s now an RC car track at Bonnie Doon mall. They keep trying to give empty shops life and it’s kinda working. pic.twitter.com/QVr57ufJxZ — Tim Querengesser (@timquerengesser) February 22, 2023

The track, available for public use, was set up by Radio Control Racers Edmonton, an RC car club in the city. You can rent RC cars from the club and try them out for yourself.

The race track joins a growing list of hobbyists who have found a home inside the Bonnie Doon Mall. The Edmonton Train Collectors Association, a model train club, is also based in the mall.